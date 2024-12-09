PlayStation Wrap-Up Is Right Around The Corner

As with most services, PlayStation offers their own way of celebrating you using their service. While Xbox has the Xbox Year in Review and Spotify offers up the Spotify Wrapped, Sony’s home console brings the PlayStation Wrap-Up, which kicks things off tomorrow.

Tucked away in its 30th anniversary celebration page, Sony reveals the annual wrap-up event goes live on December 10. They also encourage people keep an eye on their emails and to ensure you have opted-in to them before the date.

As you can expect, similar to its competition, the Wrap-Up lets PlayStation owners see a wealth of information, including your most-played game on the system, total hours, your top genres, and other gaming habits.

