PlayStation Wrap-Up Available Following Site Issues

The time of the year has come once more for PlayStation gamers to look back at their year in gaming… after Sony dealt with some technical hiccups.

PlayStation Wrap-Up has returned for 2024, starting a few days ago on December 10 (via the PlayStation Blog). Visiting the official PS Wrap-Up website here, gamers are able to log in to their PSN accounts and dive through various stats tracked throughout the year, often by month. These stats include your most played game and how many hours each game is played, number of trophies collected, and play style (such as Connoisseur, for example). Afterwards, gamers are invited to a personal redeemable code to download their free PSN avatar and share their Wrap-Up cards on social media. Here is one example on Twitter by @PersonaSpeaks:

Here's my 2024 PlayStation Wrap Up. I was gaming HEAVY in 2024! #PlayStationWrapUp pic.twitter.com/09qRxOgujU — Persona (@PersonaSpeaks) December 12, 2024

However, just as this year’s Wrap-Up went live, the website faced technical problems and for over 24 hours, Sony pulled the site down, letting players know that it would be right back soon.

While there may still be some hiccups for some in terms of stats loading, PSLF reported PS Wrap-Up returning online on December 12, which happened to be the day of The Game Awards. Speaking which, it’s also fitting to see Astro Bot and his fellow AR Bots heavily featured throughout PS Wrap-Up, as Astro’s latest adventure won Game of the Year (along with three other award wins) at Thursday night’s gaming awards show.

On a final note about PS Wrap-Up, don’t you fret if you haven’t gotten to see your stats yet. The Wrap-Up is available for one month until January 10, 2025. You’ll have plenty of time during the holidays to view your gaming year in review.

What do you think of this year’s PlayStation Wrap-Up? Impressed by your stats from this past year? Let us know below!

