Helldivers 2

PlayStation Toys With User Reviews

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Looks like PlayStation is looking to introduce user reviews after adding a star function to the PlayStation Store. Currently, it’s only available for a handful of games.

A user on the PlayStation subreddit noticed they were sent an email and prompted to write a review. These reviews are not public yet. The Gamer was able to confirm the matter. PSX Extreme hasn’t received any sort of email, indicating that not only is it only a handful of games, but likely limited to select users, as well.

Odds are Sony is testing the water to see how many gamers will fill out a written review before integrating it fully into the experience.

What do you think? Are you more likely to get a game if user reviews on PlayStation are positive? Let us know below!

