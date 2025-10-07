PlayStation: The Concert Totally Canceled In North America This Year

Welp, it’s confirmed — Sony has canceled all remaining PlayStation: The Concert tour dates in North America this year.

Per VGC, after already canceling tour dates across Atlanta, Cleveland, Detroit, Charlotte, and more, they’re still not done. Now, they’ve put a stop to the event happening in New York, Reading, Washington DC, Grand Rapids, Huntsville, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Sony has not directly addressed the cancellation, but Sony hasn’t completely canned PlayStation: The Concert, as there are 2026 tickets and tour dates that have not been canned just yet.