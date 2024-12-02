PlayStation Thanks Fans In New IP-Laden 30th Anniversary Video

PlayStation is 30-years-old now and to commemorate the occasion, the brand’s legacy, it shared a short video showcasing some of the studio’s most high-profile games released on the platform’s family.

The short video posted to social media will no doubt give long-time fans a dose of nostalgia, while it also is bitter for Bloodborne fans who are once again reminded that Sony is just playing with their emotions.

It's about you.



Thank you for 30 years of play 💙 pic.twitter.com/gLTJPLSaw4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 2, 2024

Obviously, modern hits like Astro Bot, The Last of Us, and Marvel’s Spider-Man and the like were present. But, the video also shouted out legacy games like Shadow of the Colossus, Sly Cooper, Jak and Daxter, Resistance, and yes, even Bloodborne.

Alongside the video, there were, of course, the limited edition controllers, too. To think this entire brand started out of spite.

