PlayStation Studios

PlayStation Studios Hires Obsidian Entertainment Vet

June 24, 2021 Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger No Comments

PlayStation’s self-named first-party studio, PlayStation Studios, has enlisted Obsidian Entertainment alumnus, Justin Bell, as its new supervising sound designer.

Bell took to Twitter to reveal this news, calling it “surreal” as he’s always wanted to work for the Japanese giant. His hiring is certainly significant considering Sony’s also been placing a lot of weight on the audio side of PS5 games, probably due to be able to work with all that the DualSense has to offer.

Bell’s spent 11 years of his life working for Obsidian where he’s composed music for the likes of Pillars of Eternity and Grounded. Sony’s been expanding its studio as of late with several job openings coming and going for the first-party studio.

What do you think? Are you excited to see what concoctions PlayStation Studios whip up with Bell’s help? Tell us below!

