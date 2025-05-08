PlayStation Studios Forms New Studio teamLFG

Sony has banded together a group of industry pros within Bungie and the wider industry as a whole to form teamLFG, a Bellevue-based studio.

Posted on the PlayStation Blog, this new studio working on a team-based action title taking inspirations from MOBAs, life sims, “frog-type” games, and more. It will take place in a mythic, science-fantasy universe. Beyond that, not much else is known.

“Our first game is a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games. Players will inhabit a lighthearted, comedic world set in brand-new, mythic, science-fantasy universe. We can’t wait to reveal more.”

What do you think? Are you excited to see what teamLFG has in store? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1) Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...