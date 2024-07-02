PlayStation Stars To Return “Soon” In A Regional Rollout

PlayStation Stars is slated to return soon abiding by a regional rollout to ensure things are stable. It’s been almost a full month since PlayStation Stars went offline, leading to a bit of disruption for the Days of Play and some disgruntled customers, we’re sure.

According to Push Square, the PS App is displaying a message informing users that the service will be back up and running through a phased regional rollout. Users on Reddit suspect the service is already back online in parts of Asia, so we assume it won’t be long before other parts of the world see the service back up.

PlayStation Stars has been offline since early June, leading to all the planned campaigns for Days of Play being inaccessible to players and rewards and points being lost in the ether. It isn’t clear if Sony will do anything to rectify the lost points.

What do you think? Are you disappointed that PS Stars is down? Are you at least glad to see Sony is taking steps fix it? Let us know below!

