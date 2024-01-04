PlayStation Stars Points Not Showing Up For Many

A large number of complaints rolled in as it seems like users aren’t receiving their PlayStation Stars points, even when purchasing qualifying items. PlayStation has yet to address this glitch.

Users flooded a recent PlayStation Blog post about the digital goods and campaigns for January, pointing out that they haven’t been getting their points and that it needs to be fixed, with some claiming to have spent over $200. If you couldn’t guess what PlayStation Stars points are, they’re basically a means to redeem select games or be turned into PS Store credit.

Needless to say, this is a pretty nasty glitch, and we do hope that Sony addresses the issue now that it’s turned into more of a talking point.

What do you think? How bad have you been affected by this glitch? Let us know below!