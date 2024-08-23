PlayStation Stars Changes Policies

Sony is changing policies surrounding its free-to-join PlayStation Stars program. These changes will definitely not sit right with everyone.

Emails have been sent out to members of the program prompting people to sign into the PS App or visit the website as some conditions have changed. Points will soon have an expiry date of 13 months at the time of them entering your account, with points earned before October 24, 2024 being redeemable for 25 months.

Additionally, eligible purchases have altered, as well. Originally, PlayStation Stars members could earn points with initial or reoccurring PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Now, though, by March 1, 2025, this will no longer be the case. This is likely really bitter news as PlayStation Plus isn’t really as cheap as it used to be.

Sony is warning members that they need to agree to these new terms or else they’ll be considered a “canceled member” until they agree with them.

