PlayStation Skips Exhibiting At Gamescom… Again

In a move that has no doubt shocked anyone, Sony is skipping Gamescom again for the fifth year in a row. The last time the Japanese console maker attended the event was in 2019 and while the first two years of the end was more because of COVID-related restrictions, the company has put more of a focus on its own events and showcases.

As confirmed by Games Wirtschaft (thanks, Push Square), Sony simply has no plans to exhibit. Of course, Geoff Keighley’s Opening Night could still hold some news for PlayStation fans. Even if not his show directly, it’s not like Sony hasn’t revealed things during the show itself even if it’s not exhibiting.

In the last five years, it still revealed stuff at Gamescom, like Horizon Zero Dawn’s PS5 patch and the DualSense Edge.

What do you think? Do you wish Sony was still headed to Gamescom?

