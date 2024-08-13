Thanks, in no small part to PC, PlayStation is seeing record numbers in engagement within a quarter. These numbers are despite no flagship releases, relegating itself as just a publisher of “smaller” games since the launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 last year.

As noted in Sony’s latest earnings call, the number spike is related to “expanding PS5 installed base.” In other words, it sounds like more people are buying PS5s. To the tune of 116 million users back in June, which is a record-setting number for the console.

At this stage, Sony has no tentpole games in the pipeline for 2024. Instead, it’s likely to put a focus on its peripherals and what we can assume is a hopeful new tentpole — Astro Bot. Considering the extensive promotion it’s getting, we’re not gonna lie that it looks like it could be another mainstay series that Sony wants to keep going.

Share this: Facebook

X

