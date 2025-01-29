PlayStation Sales Make Up Over Half Of Xbox’s Game Sales Last Month

As we already know, Xbox is crazy in on releasing their games to PlayStation, and it shows just how much of a solid idea releasing on PlayStation actually was for the console maker. This isn’t account for next month’s release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Ampere data shared by VGC (thanks, Xbox Nerds) shows over half of Xbox’s game sales in December were made by PlayStation players, to more exact, a staggering 64% of sales on their games were made on Sony’s flagship console. This actually led to Xbox being the top game publisher in the world last month, with two solid hits — Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle — solidifying their space to overtake even EA.

It’s not surprising either to hear COD was a main factor surrounding this 64%, as gamers appear to favor PlayStation over Xbox when it comes to the first-person shooter, according to analyst Mat Piscatella.

What do you think? Are you in that percentage? Let us know below!

