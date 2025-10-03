PlayStation Reportedly Ditching Some PS4 Services Next Year

Sony might be starting to wind down PS4 support as they reportedly plan on sunsetting select services for new titles next year. This comes as not only is the past-gen console turning 12, but also it’s finally seen a drop off in monthly players compared to its successor.

Broken by Insider Gaming, new games submitted to PlayStation for the console will no longer be able to integrate features such as their Activity Feed and Shared Media Web APIs. Title Small Storage as well as Title User Storage are also being sunset, as is Users and Profiles and Word Filters.

Now, it’s important to point out, this doesn’t mean PlayStation 4 won’t get more games, but they will lack those legacy features. That said, it’s supposedly a change happening in spring 2026, so it very well could not just be true, but that’s the end of the support getting cut.

Are you still running your PS4? Let us know below!