PlayStation Release New Behind The Scenes Video Ahead Of PlayStation: The Concert World Tour

With PlayStation: The Concert kicking off its 2025/26 World Tour in April PlayStation has released a new behind-the-scenes video discussing the celebrated scores of PlayStation with some beloved composers, whilst also giving people a better understanding of what PlayStation: The Concert is all about.

Previously announced back in October, PlayStation: The Concert was positioned as a concert that would redefine the music experience. It would put video game music front and centre being performed by a live orchestra and enhanced by state-of-the-art multi-layered visuals, granting audiences a truly unique video game-based music show. The show is set to include scores and visuals from the biggest PlayStation franchises such as; The Last of Us, God of War, Horizon, Ghost of Tsushima Uncharted and many more.

At the moment tour dates have only been announced for Europe. Still, the World tour is expected to continue into 2026, meaning it should travel to other major destinations across America and Asia in due course.

How do you feel about a PlayStation-based concert? Do you enjoy listening to gaming music outside of playing? Let us know in the comments below.

