PlayStation Portal Pre-Orders Sell Out In Japan

Despite the rocky market appeal, the PlayStation Portal has made a big splash in the Japanese market, with its pre-orders sold out across many Japanese marketplaces. Pre-orders only opened up on September 29.
As shared by Genki_JPN on Twitter, the remote-play-only device is sold out across all online Japanese retailers. That said, they also warned people to take this with a grain of salt due to Japan’s scalping problems, which persist within the PlayStation 5 even as the shortages have been resolved.
Either this is yet another target scalpers are clinging to, or Japan is much more receptive to the Wi-Fi-required PlayStation Portal.
PlayStation Portal pre-orders have sold out at all online retailers in Japan! 👀#PlayStation— Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) September 29, 2023
Amazon: Sold out
Rakuten Books: Sold out
Yodobashi: Sold out
Bic Camera: Sold out
Yamada Webcom: Sold out
Sofmap: Sold out
Joshin: Sold out
Sony Store: Sold out
Edion: Sold out
Aeon:… pic.twitter.com/D8N9FAOi9z
What do you think? Are you gonna pick up the PlayStation Portal? Let us know below!