PlayStation Portal Pre-Orders Sell Out In Japan

Despite the rocky market appeal, the PlayStation Portal has made a big splash in the Japanese market, with its pre-orders sold out across many Japanese marketplaces. Pre-orders only opened up on September 29.

As shared by Genki_JPN on Twitter, the remote-play-only device is sold out across all online Japanese retailers. That said, they also warned people to take this with a grain of salt due to Japan’s scalping problems, which persist within the PlayStation 5 even as the shortages have been resolved.

Either this is yet another target scalpers are clinging to, or Japan is much more receptive to the Wi-Fi-required PlayStation Portal.

PlayStation Portal pre-orders have sold out at all online retailers in Japan! 👀#PlayStation



Amazon: Sold out

Rakuten Books: Sold out

Yodobashi: Sold out

Bic Camera: Sold out

Yamada Webcom: Sold out

Sofmap: Sold out

Joshin: Sold out

Sony Store: Sold out

Edion: Sold out

Aeon:… pic.twitter.com/D8N9FAOi9z — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) September 29, 2023

