PlayStation Portal Isn’t Meant To Make Money

PlayStation’s taking a chapter out of Valve’s book with its just released PlayStation Portal — not expecting to make a profit with it.

Speaking with AV Watch (via PSLS), VP of Platform Experience Hideaki Nishino says the Portal is meant to amplify PlayStation 5 engagement for those who don’t want to or can’t be in front of a TV screen to play their library. In it, he also noted that the company isn’t expecting much profit from the peripheral, which makes sense, as this is a very niche product that will no doubt have some struggles at launch.

The only way that it could be deemed a failure in Sony’s eyes is if it fails to bump up PS5 playtime, which we’ll honest is hard to imagine, as while it’s niche and certainly not what people were hoping for, there is definitely a market of people who could benefit from this remote play device.

“Rather than profitability, we want to increase the amount of time we can play with PS5. If you can play anywhere, I think some people will definitely spend more time playing games.”

What do you think? Are you going to bite the bullet and pick one up? Let us know below!