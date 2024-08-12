PlayStation Portal Dominates UK’s Peripheral Market

It’s no secret that the PlayStation Portal is a smash hit peripheral for the PlayStation 5, but as we march nearly a year since its debut, just like it saw success in the US, over across the pond, the Portal is the best-selling accessory in gaming. The data is marked by revenue, so it might be slightly skewed due to its lofty price, but other peripherals like the DualSense Edge are still underperforming it.

As noted by GamesIndustry.biz, which shared GfK data, the peripheral has been the country’s number one or number two pick since its debut back in November, barring January when Sony realized the demand was too much for what it planned for at the time, giving rise to stock issues.

There is a place for the hardware, but we certainly hope this will signal that PlayStation gamers want more portability when it comes to Sony’s strong line of games, and perhaps they will listen and produce a new handheld. It’s feeling more and more like a pipedream, but we know we’re not alone.

