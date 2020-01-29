PlayStation Plus is Giving Us Three Games for February

Right on time, Sony has announced the free games for PlayStation Plus next month over at their blog. This time, instead of two games, we’ll be getting three games. That is if you happen to have PSVR. All things considered though, it does look like a pretty strong month for free PS Plus games.

Bioshock: The Collection

Even to this day, Bioshock has managed to leave a lasting impression in the gaming world. Environmental storytelling, excellent atmosphere, and gripping action all add up to a series that includes some of the best known games. This collection includes Bioshock 1, 2, and Infinite. All remastered and includes all the single-player DLC.

The Sims 4

The Sims have been around a long time and players have been abusing Sims for just as long. The Sims 4 is the latest entry in the series and now you’ll be able to get it free next month if you haven’t already. Lots of creative antics to be had here.

Firewall Zero Hour

Firewall is a tactical shooter that puts you in 4 x 4 multiplayer matches, each trying to gather information from opposing teams. This actually coincides with the release of Firewall’s newest season, Operation: Black Dawn, which includes new content for players and is also free with the game. The game has done quite well but is for PSVR only. Which could be a bummer for some. But you can still add it to your library and have it on hand for when you do get a PSVR.

And there you have it, those are the free PS Plus games for February. They’ll be available for download on the 4th.

What do you think of next month’s free games?