PlayStation Plus August Games Leaked

As the month comes to a close next week, it seems Sony themselves have leaked the next PlayStation Plus lineup by accident. The company updated the page well ahead of schedule with no official announcement of what free games are to come this August. Nevertheless, the leak does display the games fans can scoop up once they officially go free.

While PSX Extreme couldn’t verify the leak ourselves, we are confident in the people sharing the leak. This month, fans can treat themselves to one PS5 game and two PS4 titles.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends (PS5)

Hunter’s Arena: Legends is the sole game coming to the PS5 on the roster. Developed and published by Korea-based indie dev, Mantisco, you get to embark on a 30-player battle royale. Legends is also the game that’s not a surprise as they proudly announced the game to be coming in August free of charge for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Thanks to this listing, it’s confusing some as it’s omitting the PS4 branding, despite previous indicators that it would, indeed come to the PS4 as well, but we’re sure it’ll get cleared up once the reveal is official.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PopCap’s Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is also on the trio of free titles. Battle for Neighborville sees a more 3D and open space environment for players to take on Zombies of varying types head-on and either save the neighborhood or wreck it as the Zombies.

Tennis World Tour 2

Tennis World Tour 2 takes the last spot in the lineup. Not sure how much there is to say about this game that isn’t already clear. It’s a tennis game where you control top-notch tennis players with the goal to dominate the world rankings.

This new lineup of PlayStation Plus games will be available for download on August 3.

What do you think? Are you going to get any of them? Tell us below!

