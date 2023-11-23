PlayStation-Owned Mobile Dev Rebrands

Savage Game Studios, PlayStation’s first major mobile acquisition, has rebranded to Neon Koi following three notable figures departing. Two of them were directly part of Savage, while the other was part of PlayStation Mobile.

Mobile Gamer reports the mobile studio, which PlayStation bought up last year, changed its name following the departure of PlayStation Mobile head Nicola Sebastiani back in June, Savage co-founder Michael Katkoff back in July, and General Manager Sophie Vo just last month. Needless to say, it’s been a rough year for the mobile push, which retiring PS head Jim Ryan alleged would make up 10% of the company’s first-party releases.

With the new name, Neon Koi also changed some stuff, like describing itself as a studio making “action games with epic stories.” It’s possible that it’s going to shy away from being a mobile-focused developer and perhaps act as another support studio for other first-party PlayStation projects, or perhaps it’s still mobile-focused but just doesn’t highlight it.

What do you think? Is this a smart move? Let us know below!