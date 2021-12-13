PlayStation Now Could’ve Been On Mobile

Well before Apple announced the hoops cloud gaming had to jump through in order to get the feature on iPhones, Sony was seeking to bring PlayStation Now to mobile devices in 2017. The inclusion to mobile support could’ve been a massive win for the Japanese giant, but it seems it didn’t lead to anything.

Apparently, according to documents unearthed as part of the Epic v Apple trial, Apple had insider knowledge of Sony’s plans to branch into bringing the service to mobile. Somewhere along the line, though, it appears Sony backpedaled and backed off from bringing it to mobile devices, in fact, in late 2017, they cut the cord on most devices PlayStation Now even works on.

It’s hard to say exactly what led to Sony deciding not push forward, it’s possible they simply didn’t see the need to fight against Apple like Steam, Microsoft, and Shadow had in the past to attempt to get their services on the app store. It’s also possible they simply were unsure if bringing the service to mobile devices was worth it.

As mentioned, the support for most devices were dropped in favor of focusing on PlayStation consoles and PCs that same year they supposedly were planning on adding mobile support.

