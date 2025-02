The PlayStation Network (PSN) is currently down (as of 6:05 PM ET), leaving many gamers unable to log in, access their friends list, or play online games. As of now, Sony has not made a statement regarding the outage.

This outage has led to frustration among the gaming community, with many expressing their concerns on social media.

UPDATE 1: Looks like Sony has acknowledged the issues. No further information at this time.

