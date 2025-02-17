PlayStation Logos To Appear In Xbox Showcases

PlayStation logos are set to appear during future Xbox showcases following the console’s departure from hard-stance exclusives.

During an interview with XboxEra, Xbox boss Phil Spencer noted that future showcases will feature PlayStation and Nintendo logos when relevant. This whole thing was actually a long-time coming with June 2024’s event being the hopeful first showcase featuring other console logos. Evidently, things weren’t hammered out in time.

“I just want to be transparent with people — for shipping on Nintendo Switch, we’re gonna put that. For shipping on PlayStation, on Steam… people should know the storefronts where they can get our games, but I want people to be able to experience our Xbox community in our games and everything we have to offer, on every screen we can.”

If true, we’re basically guaranteed to see tons of PlayStation logos plastering Xbox trailers, what with Forza Horizon 5, Age of Mythology: Retold, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more heading to Sony’s flagship console.

What do you think? Are you excited to see Team Blue’s logo on Xbox trailers? Let us know below!

