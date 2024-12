PlayStation has joined Twitter-founder Jack Dorsey’s 2021 social media platform, Bluesky, in a bid to reach as wide of an audience as possible, we’re sure. Other names in the gaming space that have joined the social media site include Xbox, SEGA, Focus Entertainment, and some branches of Ubisoft.

As it stands, there’s only one post on PlayStation’s Bluesky as of writing, that being the thank you message to gamers for the “30 years of play.”

It's about you.Thank you for 30 years of play 💙 — PlayStation (@playstation.com) 2024-12-02T15:03:47.183Z

