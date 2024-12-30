PlayStation Isn’t Opposed To Reviving Old IPs

It’s no secret that PlayStation has a long list of certified classics and IPs that they simply refuse to touch for one reason or another, regardless of how many people champion the revival of these franchises. Well, it seems Hermen Hulst is here to assure fans that they haven’t abandoned anything.

Speaking to Famitsu (via VGC), he says they are “continually looking at opportunities to leverage past IP” as well as establishing new ones.

“Our goal is to publish games by the world’s best creators, both inside and outside of PlayStation, and we have achieved many successes so far by working closely with external development studios.”

Potentially, the success of Astro Bot could spur Sony in the direction of reviving classic games, especially since they already brought some oldies to modern systems via emulation, which they continue to improve. We won’t lie; it would be neat to see some classic PlayStation IPs returning in the generation as some sort of swan song event.

That said, it’s unlikely we’ll have a new Killzone from Guerrilla nor new Sly Cooper or Infamous from Sucker Punch.

What do you think? What PlayStation IPs do you want to see revived? Let us know below!

