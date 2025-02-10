PlayStation Gives 5 Days Of Free PlayStation Plus To Users

Sony has extended a small apology alongside a means to make amends following the nearly day-long PlayStation Network outage.

After finalizing that PSN was indeed back, they revealed on Twitter that they plan on offering five days of free PlayStation Plus.

Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience. All PlayStation Plus members will automatically receive an additional 5 days of service. — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 9, 2025

Circa 6 PM ET, PSN went completely dark, it wasn’t until a massive influx of users began reporting it that Sony said it was investigating the cause and solutions to bring the service back online. Of note, all services linked to PSN were down, meaning even downloading games and surfing the PlayStation Store were unavailable.

In the end, this is the longest outage PlayStation has faced since the 24-day 2011 hack that led to over 70 million PSN accounts breached. While there is no evidence of a hack that led to breached data, many are still concerned.

