PlayStation Exclusive WiLD Officially No Longer In Active Development

After a lot of speculation following a hiring spree not long after its chief project was reportedly canned, we can now confidently say WiLD is no longer in active development. The PS4 exclusive survival title developed by Wild Sheep Studio was stuck in Development Hell for the better part of a decade.

On Twitter, studio creative director Steven ter Heide confirmed what many had already anticipated — the game is no longer in development. While there’s something to be said about it only not being active development, we can read between the lines, clearly it doesn’t want to admit the game is canned, but it no longer wants to be known as the “WiLD” studio.

Unfortunately, all we can say is that we are no longer actively working on it. — Steven ter Heide (@StevenTerHeide1) July 31, 2024

It seems like the studio is definitely trying its hardest to distance itself from the project. At this time, very little is known about Wild Sheep’s new venture.

