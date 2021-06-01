PlayStation Delisting Hit CD Projekt Hard

By now everyone and their grandma knows of the buggy launch that CD Projekt Red subjected its fans to, especially console fans. Such a mess it was, Sony broke its own rules and refunded a ton of gamers and pulled the game from its digital storefront.

The delisting is touted as a major contributor to the company’s net profits falling 64.7 percent to 32.5 million zlotys, or to us in the states, around nearly $9 million.

“The general situation as long as we are not back on the Sony store has not changed. One of the leading marketplaces for us is not available and we generate most of the sales on the PC/digital channels.”

Bringing it back to the PS Store is certainly easier said than done, they’ve been trying to bring it back, however, Sony has yet to approve of its return. They’ve even seen a new game director named. We’re sure it will be relisted, but odds are it’ll be next year or perhaps around September before Sony eases up on giving CD Projekt the cold-shoulder on that front.

