PlayStation Confirms Exhibitor Status At Tokyo Games Show

For the first time since 2019, PlayStation is earmarked as an exhibitor at this year’s Tokyo Games Show. Sony is among the 731 confirmed companies exhibiting at the event. There is no sign of what will be unveiled at the event.

As reported by Famitsu (via Push Square), the Japanese console maker is among the long list of companies attending the event. Previously, back in 2019, the heavy-hitter was Death Stranding’s demo while other games like Nioh 2, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, and more were mentioned.

While by no means confirmed, it seems likely that PlayStation’s exhibit will likely be decked out with Astro Bot and Lego Horizon Adventures flare. Considering Astro Bot will already be out for nearly a full month, we suspect it’s likely that it’ll push its Lego collab with a playable demo.

The Tokyo Games Show kicks off September 26 and runs through the 29. It’s likely that we’ll see very little of importance outside of perhaps a better look at Concord, but fan reception makes us think it’ll be DOA no matter what.

What do you think? Is your interest piqued? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

