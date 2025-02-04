PlayStation “Can’t Get Away” With Discless PS6

While fans are understandably worried about PlayStation’s recent push away from physical media, former PS boss Shawn Layden isn’t too worried. In the end, he knows PlayStation couldn’t capitalize the same way Xbox did.

Speaking to Kiwi Talkz (via IGN), he touches on the possible future where Sony does away with discs and offline games. To him, he doesn’t feel like Sony can make that happen, as while Xbox has found success, its success is relegated mostly to English-speaking countries. Sony, on the other hand, remains top-dog elsewhere, including in places where internet is not such a readily available thing.

“I don’t think Sony can get away with it now. I think Xbox has had more success in pursuing that strategy, but Xbox is really most successful in their business in a clutch of countries: the U.S., Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa. Coincidentally enough all English speaking countries.

Sony, which is the number one platform in probably 170 countries around the world, has an obligation or a responsibility to say, ‘If we go discless, how much of my market is not able to make that jump? Can users in rural Italy get a decent connection to enjoy games?'”

Now, Layden’s explanation makes sense, Sony doesn’t want to hurt their bottom line and alienating a possible consumer base in rural areas is sure to cause some mild strife. Though, we do still feel like they’re trying to lean away from physical media to some degree, even if it harms them in the short or mid term.

Odds are just like the detachable disc drive, this will probably be the route Sony will continue on with for the next few generations.

What do you think? Are you team digital or team physical? Let us know below!

