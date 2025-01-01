PlayStation-Backed Physint Faces Casting Suspension

Hideo Kojima rounded off 2024 by giving a little clue as to how things are coming along with his new projects — OD and PlayStation-backed Physint. It seems both have been slapped with hiccups as SAG-AFTRA actors have gone on strike.

On Twitter, Kojima shared a reflection of 2024, noting that casting was suspended and that they hope to get things going again in 2025. It’s worth pointing out that technically speaking platforms are still up in the air, but with Sony Interactive Entertainment backing the project, we assume Physint will at least have timed exclusivity akin to Death Stranding.

Thank you for all your support in 2024. It was a year full of many things: DS2 development, the release of our second trailer, ADR for the actors, music production and recording, Japanese voice recording. In the summer, we started to play and build up the game. We were also able… pic.twitter.com/rozzqtCsPH — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) December 31, 2024

All we really know about Physint is that it is Kojima’s triumphant return to the action espionage genre since his Konami departure. We also know that it will be pretty cinematic, with him asserting that parents will think you’re watching a movie. Meanwhile, Team Green’s OD is facing some troubles, too.

What do you think? What do you hope Physint will play like? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...