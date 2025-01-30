Phantom Blade Zero’s Main Story Will Take 20-30 Hours To Complete, With 4 Difficulty Levels

More information has dropped about S-GAME’s highly anticipated PS5 console exclusive Phantom Blade Zero (which will also be available on PC).

Multiple Chinese outlets have reported that the game’s main campaign will take players around 20-30 hours to complete. The same reports also mention that there will be an additional 20 hours worth of side content available for players to sink their teeth into.

On top of the game’s playtime, it has also been revealed that Phantom Blade Zero will launch with 4 optional difficulty settings, respectfully named — Easy, Normal, Hard, and Extremely Hard. Giving players the option to set the game’s challenge as they see fit. Thankfully the game’s boss battles will also be split into two phases and will see players able to restart the battle from the second phase, instead of retrying the entire encounter from scratch.

The action-RPG currently has no concrete release date, but the studio has teased that the date will be unveiled this year. In the meantime, why not feast your eyes on the slick gameplay trailer below celebrating the Year of the Snake?

