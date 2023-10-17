Menu Close

Pete Hines Exits Bethesda For Good

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger 0 Comments

We’re sure not many people had Bethesda’s Head of Publishing Pete Hines retiring from his role at Bethesda on their 2023 Bingo card, but it’s sure happened.

In a community-addressing letter seemingly written by Hines on Twitter (thanks Xbox Nerds), he goes on to say that he’ll be exploring his interests and passions, as well as “taking more time to enjoy life.” He promises that while he’s stepping out of his role, he will continue to be part of the community as a whole.

He closed it off by thanking all the people, teams, and studios he’d worked with during his 24-year career at the Maryland-based studio.

What do you think? Do you care? Let us know below!

Tagged , ,

About the Author: Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger

Gabriel’s the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He’s got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

View all post by Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger | Website

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Posts

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x