Pete Hines Exits Bethesda For Good

We’re sure not many people had Bethesda’s Head of Publishing Pete Hines retiring from his role at Bethesda on their 2023 Bingo card, but it’s sure happened.

In a community-addressing letter seemingly written by Hines on Twitter (thanks Xbox Nerds), he goes on to say that he’ll be exploring his interests and passions, as well as “taking more time to enjoy life.” He promises that while he’s stepping out of his role, he will continue to be part of the community as a whole.

He closed it off by thanking all the people, teams, and studios he’d worked with during his 24-year career at the Maryland-based studio.

