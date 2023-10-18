Payday 3 Patch Delayed Again

Payday 3 developer Starbreeze Studios announced that it’s delaying its next patch from the mid-October release to an undisclosed date. Initially, the patch was slated for October 5, but that never panned out.

Starbreeze revealed the news on Twitter, apologizing for the lack of communication and blaming “some issues that need to be fixed.” In the meantime, micro-patches have happened, like the studio improving its matchmaking, but its AI companions are still a slog, the progression still has issues, and weapons are a touch unbalanced.

Getting this patch out is the team’s “main priority,” according to the post. Meanwhile, other patches are on the horizon, and Syntax Error, the game’s first paid DLC, is heading our way in December.

Heisters, we’re sorry for the lack of communication regarding the first patch. We have identified some issues that need to be fixed before we can bring it to you, but rest assured that this is the main priority for our teams. https://t.co/IBDPctk0ce — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) October 16, 2023

What do you think? Are you disappointed that the patch was delayed? Let us know below!