Patch 3 Goes Live For Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

After nearly two months since the last update, Aspyr Media returns with an update to the Battlefront.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has popped back on the radar by rolling out Patch 3. This time Aspyr doesn’t have much to say before presenting the new patch notes:

Update III is available now for STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection on all platforms! Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via support.aspyr.com

Just like with Patch 2 back in April, the new update brings in tons of fixes relating to the online multiplayer and various UI and bug fixes. Here are a sample of fixes that are specific to each platform:

Steam

Fixed an issue where the Launch Menu would be stretched on ultra wide monitors

Fixed an issue where Xbox button prompts would appear with a PlayStation controller connected

Fixed an issue where button prompts would not display on SteamDeck

Fixed an issue where enabling Vsync would decrease mouse sensitivity

Fixed an issue where a second controller would not register for split screen

[BF1] Fixed an issue where the crouch button would not always function

[BF2] Fixed an issue where footstep sounds would rarely play while in third person

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the save prompt fails to display if the keyboard is used to select a save option after a mission in the Rise of the Empire campaign

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the buy button could not be clicked in the Bonus menu for Galactic Conquest

[BF2] Fixed an issue where mouse input would not interact with tutorial prompts in Galactic Conquest

[BF2] Fixed an issue where headshots would not register properly

Xbox

Fixed an issue where a client was unable to join a host’s game after accepting an invitation via the Xbox

PlayStation

Fixed an issue where the game would occasionally crash after loading into the Utapau map

Nintendo Switch

[BF1] Fixed an issue where saves could not be made while playing splitscreen Galactic Conquest

[BF2] Fixed an issue where vibration fails to function while using a wired Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

There are a couple of particular observations about Patch 3 that YouTuber AZZATRU made in his video covering the new patch. Along with Patch 3 reportedly reducing the install size of the Battlefront Classic Collection (depending on platform) Aspyr made no mention of working/planning on a Patch 4. This could indicate that Patch 3 might be the last update for the game unless players report more major bugs for the devs to address.

What do you think? Was it worth waiting two months for Patch 3 to roll out for the Battlefront Classic Collection? Let us know below!

