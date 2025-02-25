Patapon Spiritual Successor Shares First Gameplay Showcase

While first coming to PC, Ratatan, the spiritual successor to the PlayStation Portable classic, Patapon, gave their first look at gameplay.

During the ID@Xbox showcase, the game made an appearance, showing off the high-octane, music-based combat we can expect from the Kickstarter-backed successor. Don’t get it twisted, though, it doesn’t plan on having any sort of exclusivity to any console. That is to say, we expect this game will come to PlayStation following the release on PC, perhaps a few months to a year later.

What do you think? Are you excited for Ratatan? Let us know below!

