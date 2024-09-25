Palworld Finally Arrives On PS5

Palworld, the open world creature capture survival game that is currently facing the ire of Nintendo lawyers, is now officially on the PS5. This isn’t a shock, but it’s certainly something to behold during a lawsuit.

During the recent State of Play, PlayStation revealed that Pocketpair, which has inked a multimedia deal with Sony, is finally bringing it to the PlayStation 5. Celebrating the release, they dropped a launch trailer on the Japanese giant’s flagship console’s YouTube.

Like we said, this isn’t too shocking, in fact, it was originally rumored to be revealed during the Tokyo Game Show before the list was modified, omitting Palworld’s PS5 version.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is suing Pocketpair over patent infringement while also not clarifying what patents the game has supposedly infringed. We’re sure more will come out of this, but we can’t help but find it funny that the game is releasing to PlayStation right after the suit’s been filed.

