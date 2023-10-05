Overwatch League Shuts Down Amid “New Vision”

In an attempt to restructure its lagging eSports program, Blizzard has announced that it’s shuttering the Overwatch League after 2023’s season. The program has been around since 2016, with its debut season in 2018, as a way to solidify the team-based first-person shooter in the eSports scene.

On Twitter, the OWL announced that it’s focusing on “building our vision of a revitalized eSports program.” No details were shared about what that means, but at this time, we can expect that next year may not have an OWL season.

As noted by PSLS, doubt of its stability came earlier this year following layoffs and a new team operating agreement that let teams terminate their contract and receive a $6 million termination fee.

Like this: Like Loading...