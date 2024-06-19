Overwatch 2 Teases Transformers Collab For July

While Blizzard preps Overwatch 2 players for the launch of Season 11, their next collab may potentially be one that is more than meets the eye.

As reported by Comic Book, Overwatch 2 Season 11 pays tribute to the Japanese Tokusatsu genre, the origins of such iconic franchises from Kamen Rider to Super Sentai (the American counterpart Power Rangers naturally counts). Going by the three minute trailer (available below), Season 11 is set to start this upcoming weekend on June 20.

However, at the final seconds of the trailer, the recognizable Overwatch logo quickly transitions into the unmistakable red Autobot logo, naturally accompanied by the equally iconic transformation sound. Transformers can already be indicated by these alone without a namedrop.

Even a tweet further teasing the crossover doesn’t mention the franchise by name. Speaking of said tweet by Blizzard, despite no specific Transformers themed Overwatch 2 skins or goodies were detailed, this collab is set to start on July 9 (via Forbes).

Perhaps this is just coincidence, but could this Overwatch 2 x Transformers crossover also be a secret promotion for the upcoming Hasbro animated movie Transformers One, roughly two months ahead of its September release? Again, the collab may only be for the franchise as a whole and not solely for the movie, but either direction will surely be officially confirmed as we reach early July.

What do you think of the collab tease? Do you have any ideas of what Transformers-themed Overwatch 2 content could be like? Let us know below!

