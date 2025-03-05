Old-School Publisher Acclaim Returns From The Grave

We continue to live in interesting times as Acclaim, formerly known as Acclaim Entertainment, has made a comeback to the video game publishing sphere. The very prolific 80s and 90s publisher, who underwent some unfortunate financial troubles before having to declare bankruptcy in 2004, says it’s starting goals upon it’s return are to “support indie publishers and reignite classic franchises.”

These could potentially include titles as the Turok, Bust-A-Move and NBA Jam series, but it is an open question with new CEO Alex Josef (formerly founder and CEO of Graffiti Games, of Turnip Boy Commits Tax Fraud fame) and his team’s plans currently being unknown. One would presume Jeff Jarrett’s presence implies a potential return to the wrestling game market, but it is yet to be seen. However, if Acclaim’s fortunes mirrors Double J’s going forward, there’s very good reason to think positively about Acclaim coming back.

What do you think? What’re your hopes, if anything, for Acclaim’s return to the ring, as it were? Please, let us know below!

