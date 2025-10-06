Oblivion Remastered’s Physical Release Will Require Internet

Physical editions of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is still a bit restrictive, as internet will be required.
Wario64 spotted that an internet connection will be required for both its PS5 and Xbox Series releases. To give some level of hope, the covers are from the higher priced Deluxe Edition, meaning maybe, just maybe, it’s solely relating to the extra content you can claim.
To be frank, we’re a bit hesitant to expect more than this being just a game key disguised as a physical release, considering the we’re marching ever closer to physical media being a thing of the past, even on consoles.
Do you think this is something to be concerned about? Let us know below!
