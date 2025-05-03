Nobody At Rockstar Believed Grand Theft Auto 6 Would Release In 2025, Report Claims

As you likely know, we finally got a proper release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, but unfortunately, it won’t be this year. While the reason behind its delay was left vague, a new report seems to shed some light on the situation.
Taking to Bluesky, Bloomberg journo Jason Schreier noted that not only did no one actually believe 2025 to be a realistic release window, but it sounds like a lot of work still needs to get done, as the delay may very well have been to “avoid brutal crunch.”
What do you think? Are you still hyped for GTA 6? Let us know below!