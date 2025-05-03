Nobody At Rockstar Believed Grand Theft Auto 6 Would Release In 2025, Report Claims

As you likely know, we finally got a proper release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, but unfortunately, it won’t be this year. While the reason behind its delay was left vague, a new report seems to shed some light on the situation.

Taking to Bluesky, Bloomberg journo Jason Schreier noted that not only did no one actually believe 2025 to be a realistic release window, but it sounds like a lot of work still needs to get done, as the delay may very well have been to “avoid brutal crunch.”

Nobody I’ve talked to at Rockstar has believed Fall 2025 was a real window for a very long time now. Too much work, not enough time, and what appears to be a real desire from management to avoid brutal crunch. GTA VI slipping to 2026 has seemed inevitable for months if not longer — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) 2025-05-02T11:40:06.661Z

What do you think? Are you still hyped for GTA 6? Let us know below!

Gabriel Stanford-Reisinger (1) Gabriel's the main news man and Managing Editor for PSX Extreme. He's got half a decade of journalism experience and over a decade of PlayStation experience. Twitter

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...