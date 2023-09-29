No, Epic Didn’t Close Fall Guys Developer

Yesterday, a report surfaced of Epic Games culling many of its employees, with Fall Guys developer Mediatonic left with no one in the studio. Well, it turns out, as expected, it’s not true, at least according to Epic.

As confirmed layoffs are happening across the Unreal Engine maker’s many studios, with former employees coming out of the woodwork to voice their frustration, Mediatonic wasn’t hit harder than others. As reported by Kotaku, an Epic spokesperson called the rumor “false” while pointing to a Tim Sweeney email declaring the company’s dedication to it major moneymakers like Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League.

Further confirmation of the state of the studio was provided by Jason Schreier, who notes that while the studio was hit with layoffs, it didn’t result in the entire studio shuttering, as the rumor alleged.

https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1707472025235656958

