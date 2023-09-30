Next Cyberpunk 2077 Patch Deals With Corrupted PS5 Saves

Cyberpunk 2077 recently saw a massive overhaul with the release of Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, but its next small patch is already in the works and will deal with save file issues facing PS5 players. As it turns out, players are reporting their save files are corrupted due to the limited save file size.

According to CD Projekt Red’s support site, 2.01 will increase the said save file size limit, hopefully mitigating, if not eliminating, the issue. However, it won’t fix files that have already corrupted, so it’s recommended you keep a manual save handy just in case until the patch goes live.

Other important changes include tweaking certain missions to make them more streamlined or active when they should be, improving performance on both consoles and PC, and more. We don’t know when it’ll drop, but we hope for the sake of players’ saves, it’s in the near future.

Cyberpunk’s sole expansion, Phantom Liberty, was also released this week, marking an end to the game’s big updates.

