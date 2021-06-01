New Watch Dogs: Legion Update Adds 60FPS, Zombie Mode Incoming

Ubisoft‘s promised performance update for Watch Dogs: Legion is live, so now PS5 owners can experience the game at 60FPS on the next-gen console.

There is a tradeoff, however, as you cannot get the raytracing effect with the boosted FPS, but we’re sure we can live without it if you absolutely need the boosted performance.

In a side step to the game’s boosted performance, Ubi’s also planning on adding a new game mode for fans to enjoy. Labeled Watch Dogs: Legion of the Dead, it’s pretty self-explanatory. You go off killing undead that plague the streets of London. Currently, it’s still in the testing phases on PC, but we can hope it won’t be too long before we get our hands on this new mode.

What do you think? Are you ready to see that smooth 60FPS or blasting away the undead? Tell us below!

