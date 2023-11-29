New Venom Free Roam Method Discovered

Venom fans rejoice as a new method has been discovered to roam the streets of New York as the fan-favorite fiend. This comes as the previous method has been patched out from Spider-Man 2.

Reddit user UnderTheHood788 (via Push Square) outlined the method, explaining that while playing in Fidelity Mode, players have to reach a certain cutscene, one that forces them to switch to Peter, as soon as the screen goes black, unplug the PS5, and upon reset, the Don’t Be Scared mission will be missing. You then have to go to an unmarked mission like a Talon Drone mission, and you will be put as Venom with all the Spider-Man-related activities opened up.

Obviously, this is an… unconventional and possibly unhealthy trick for our PS5, but if you’re desperate to get that Venom fix, then there’s your answer. We’re sure Insomniac Games will catch wind of this and stamp it out, but it was fun while it lasted.

What do you think? Are you gonna try it out for yourself? Let us know below!