New Uncharted Movie In The Works

While we’re sure many would be relieved if Naughty Dog took a step back from The Last of Us to make something different, we’re sure not everyone is happy that Uncharted is working with a live action film and no new game since 2017’s The Lost Legacy. Well, apparently, it’s gonna be two movies as the next one is in development.

During a CineEurope presentation (via Variety), Sony shared its cinema plans, including bringing up the unlikely partnership between the PlayStation console maker and Nintendo. If you know, you know. We should also be clear, it’s not a surprise that Sony is working on the next Uncharted movie, as it was made clear multiple films was the end goal.

While obviously not confirmed, we’re left to assume the movie will continue on with its main cast of Tom Holland as the iconic Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor Sully.

What do you think? Are you excited to see the next chapter? Let us know below!

Share this: Facebook

X

