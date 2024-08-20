New Story-Focused Silent Hill 2 Remake Trailer Drops

A new trailer for the much-anticipated return to the Silent Hill series with Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 Remake. After a brief spiral out of the public favor, it’s seemed to have recovered ahead of its October-bound release.

The new trailer was shared on YouTube giving us a glimpse into the story we can expect from the remade horror classic.

The Silent Hill 2 Remake has had a pretty troubled development plagued with developer silence outside of occasional assurance that the game is still underway and a brief bout of the blame game until things finally fell in place during May’s State of Play that gifted us with a proper release date.

