New State Of Play Showcase On The Horizon

A new State of Play might be happening next month, if industry insider Jeff Grubb is to be believed. With the steep price hike that all annual PlayStation Plus plans are seeing next month, it could either go really good or really bad.

Grubb took to X to say that PlayStation’s prepping for a new showcase and the price hike seems like some sort of “lead-in.” It would seem like September would be a perfect month for some sort of State of Play. Looking at all the rumored stuff and stuff we know is happening, like Spider-Man 2 launching in October, a potential new PS5 model that would no doubt release during the holiday season, and the Remote Play PlayStation Portal (and its subsequent Pulse line) are all contenders to be primary focuses of a showcase.

Now, it doesn’t sound like a major event will happen this year… or at least Grubb hasn’t heard about it yet.

I've heard a State of Play is coming, and this feels like a lead-in for that. https://t.co/0ptA09CyDW — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 31, 2023

I don't know. I just haven't heard about one. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 31, 2023

What do you think? Do you think a State of Play is happening? If so, what do you hope will be showcased? Let us know below!

